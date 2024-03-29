World Idli Day 2024: From Being a Space Meal to Its Fascinating Origins, 5 Interesting Facts About Idli

Happy World Idli Day 2024! Idli, or idly, is a popular breakfast food in Southern India and Sri Lanka. It is a savoury rice cake made by soaking, pounding, and steaming hulled urad dal and rice after fermentation. Idli is commonly savoured as a breakfast or snack, and it pairs perfectly with chutney and sambar for a delightful culinary experience. Every year on March 30, World Idli Day is celebrated. The reason behind selecting this particular date is to honour the famous South Indian staple, which is unknown. Eniyavan, a renowned 'Idli' caterer from Chennai, initiated the celebration of World Idli Day. In 2015, he prepared 1,328 different types of 'idlis' to commemorate this special day. He also created a massive 44-kilogram 'idli' sliced by government officials, marking the beginning of World Idli Day nearly 8 years ago. Let's explore this tender dumpling further and uncover its fascinating stories. How to Make Soft Idlis at Home? Here's Step-by-Step Recipe to Make Perfect Idli Batter Along with Delicious Coconut Chutney (Watch Video).

Although idli is commonly believed to be a traditional Indian food, food historians suggest its origin can be traced back to Indonesia. K.T. Achaya, a well-known food historian, speculates that the modern idli recipe might have originated in Indonesia, which has a long tradition of fermented food. Achaya also mentioned an Indonesian dish called 'Kedli', which, according to him, was similar to idli. Indian astronauts reportedly brought a popular breakfast dish, Idli, sambar powder and coconut chutney, during their Gaganyaan mission. Madurai, a temple town in South India's Tamil Nadu state, is known for its overnight idli shops, serving hot and soft idlis at 2 am. So, if you have a midnight craving for idlis, this is the place to be. Idli is recommended for weight loss due to its low calorie and fat content. The protein and fibre in idli create a feeling of fullness, help control hunger and increase energy expenditure during digestion. Idlis is a popular dish in South India and Sri Lanka. Due to emigration and cultural exchange, over 100 variations of Idlis have been created, resulting in diverse regional variations. Extra Sambar Denied for Idli, Father-Son Duo Beats Hotel Supervisor to Death in Tamil Nadu's Pammal; Arrested.

How to Make Soft Idlis? Watch Recipe Video

'Idli', a light and airy steamed cake crafted from fermented rice and lentil batter, is a nutritious, protein-rich breakfast choice hailing from South Indian culinary traditions. Today, there are more than 100 innovative variations of idlis to savour, such as bite-sized idlis drenched in 'Sambar', 'Rava idli', 'Kancheepuram idli', 'stuffed idli', 'Ragi idli', and 'Pudi idli'. Enjoy the festivities with this wholesome snack with your loved ones on March 30. Happy World Idli Day!

