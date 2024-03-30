World Idli Day is celebrated annually on March 30 to honour one of South India's most beloved and iconic dishes, the idli. This year, World Idli Day 2024 falls on Saturday. Idli, a steamed rice cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, holds a special place in Indian cuisine for its simplicity, versatility, and nutritious qualities. As you celebrate World Idli Day 2024, we at LatestLY have curated 5 easy idli recipes to add to your day’s menu.

This day not only celebrates the cultural significance of idlis but also aims to promote awareness of its health benefits and culinary diversity. From its humble origins in South India to its widespread popularity across the globe, World Idli Day brings people together to appreciate and savour this timeless culinary delight.

1. Classic Idli

Start with the traditional idli recipe by preparing a batter of fermented rice and urad dal (black lentils). Steam the batter in idli moulds until cooked through. Serve with sambar and coconut chutney for a classic South Indian breakfast.

2. Masala Idli

For a twist on the classic, sauté some onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and your favourite vegetables like carrots, peas, and capsicum. Cut the idlis into bite-sized pieces and toss them with the masala mix. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Idli Upma: Crumble leftover idlis into small pieces. In a pan, temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chillies. Add the crumbled idlis along with a sprinkle of turmeric powder and salt. Stir-fry until well combined and heated through. Serve hot as a flavourful breakfast or snack.

Idli Fry: Cut the idlis into cubes or slices. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions. Once the onions turn translucent, add the idli pieces along with turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Stir-fry until the idlis are crispy and golden brown. Serve as a crunchy snack or a side dish.

Stuffed Idli: Prepare the idli batter as usual. Grease the idli moulds and pour a small amount of batter into each mould. Place a spoonful of your favourite stuffing, such as grated carrot, paneer, or a mix of spices, in the centre. Cover the stuffing with more batter and steam until cooked. These stuffed idlis are a delightful twist on the traditional recipe and make for an exciting snack or meal.

These five easy idli dishes offer a variety of flavours and textures, showcasing the versatility of this beloved South Indian staple. Whether enjoyed as a classic breakfast, a flavourful snack, or a creative twist on tradition, idlis continues to captivate taste buds worldwide with their simplicity and deliciousness. Wishing everyone a Happy World Idli Day 2024.

