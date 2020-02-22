National Margarita Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes That Are The Next Best Thing To The Refreshing Cocktail

Margarita day memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What are Fridays synonymous to? At least a forty percent of us would say Margaritas. There is nothing like a fresh glass of THIS cocktail to unwind a stressful week. You name a cocktail more delicious and refreshing than Margaritas, I'll wait. For those who do not know what margaritas are, these are a form of alcoholic beverage (cocktail), made with a perfect blend of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. They are often served with salt on the rim of the glass, although that is not a signature Margarita thing. The drink is shaken well with ice before serving, so often jokes around the shaking noise are made to generate LOLs. When it comes to Margarita memes and jokes, most of them are highly sarcastic and flaunt the sheer love for the cocktail. Can You Drink Alcohol on a Ketogenic Diet? 5 Keto Alcoholic Drinks That Are Low in Carbs and Sugar.

Why are we suddenly talking about Margaritas when it is not even Friday yet? Well, it is National Margarita Day today. Yes, you can officially drink as many margaritas you want today (Only if you are above 18 though, and NOT driving! Uber it please.) So, let's make this Margarita day 100 times more special with these funny memes and jokes that will make you go, YAAAS! Check out:

GUILTY AS CHARGED!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuRu's Tacos & Tequila #TheRu (@rurustacos) on Jan 14, 2019 at 2:59pm PST

Eat My Pizza If I Am Lying!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuRu's Tacos & Tequila #TheRu (@rurustacos) on Nov 25, 2018 at 4:33pm PST

But It Is Margarita-o-Clock!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amigos Cantina (@amigos_cantina) on Nov 6, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

#GOALS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Smith Academy (@body_beautiful_the_journey) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

Some Intense Advertising Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrickie Angrish (@wrickieangrish) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:01am PST

Baby Yoda Knows It Too?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiesta Mexicana (#Cortez) (@fiestamexcortez) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:42am PST

From A "Certified" Dietician

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fairview Tavern (@thefairviewtavern) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Do You Feel Me?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WomenMakingWavesTribe (@wmwtribe) on Apr 25, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

Please Don't Come In The Way Of Me Vibin'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Chavez (@ashlifts) on Feb 25, 2019 at 9:17am PST

The Truth Everyone Must Hear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pirate’s Cove (@piratescove2020) on Jan 28, 2019 at 11:11am PST

So This Is What Ariana Grande's Thank u, Next Was All About!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuRu's Tacos & Tequila #TheRu (@rurustacos) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:31pm PST

DND

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Miguel’s (@juanmiguels) on Oct 1, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

Relatable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by boys_will_B_boys (@boys_will_b) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Truth BOMB!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Miguel’s (@juanmiguels) on Jul 16, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

No Kiddin'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuRu's Tacos & Tequila #TheRu (@rurustacos) on May 14, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

There you go! Happy Margarita day 2020. Have fun and be safe. Also, just a reminder, Margarita is ultimately alcohol and once in a while drinking the cocktail is fun (in moderation), BUT too much of it will not fare well with your system. You only live once, make it worth it!