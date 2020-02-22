National Margarita Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes That Are The Next Best Thing To The Refreshing Cocktail

What are Fridays synonymous to? At least a forty percent of us would say Margaritas. There is nothing like a fresh glass of THIS cocktail to unwind a stressful week. You name a cocktail more delicious and refreshing than Margaritas, I'll wait. For those who do not know what margaritas are, these are a form of alcoholic beverage (cocktail), made with a perfect blend of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. They are often served with salt on the rim of the glass, although that is not a signature Margarita thing. The drink is shaken well with ice before serving, so often jokes around the shaking noise are made to generate LOLs. When it comes to Margarita memes and jokes, most of them are highly sarcastic and flaunt the sheer love for the cocktail. Can You Drink Alcohol on a Ketogenic Diet? 5 Keto Alcoholic Drinks That Are Low in Carbs and Sugar.
Why are we suddenly talking about Margaritas when it is not even Friday yet? Well, it is National Margarita Day today. Yes, you can officially drink as many margaritas you want today (Only if you are above 18 though, and NOT driving! Uber it please.) So, let's make this Margarita day 100 times more special with these funny memes and jokes that will make you go, YAAAS! Check out:
GUILTY AS CHARGED!
Eat My Pizza If I Am Lying!
But It Is Margarita-o-Clock!
#GOALS
Some Intense Advertising Here
Baby Yoda Knows It Too?!
From A "Certified" Dietician
Do You Feel Me?
Please Don't Come In The Way Of Me Vibin'
The Truth Everyone Must Hear
So This Is What Ariana Grande's Thank u, Next Was All About!
DND
Relatable!
Truth BOMB!
No Kiddin'
There you go! Happy Margarita day 2020. Have fun and be safe. Also, just a reminder, Margarita is ultimately alcohol and once in a while drinking the cocktail is fun (in moderation), BUT too much of it will not fare well with your system. You only live once, make it worth it!