Mumbai, March 19: In what can be said to be a unique discovery, scientists said that they found ingredients for a margarita cocktail and other drinks in the space. The development comes after researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered chemical components and molecules in space which one is likely to find in their favourite drinks, such as margaritas.

According to a report in Metro.Co.UK, the Mid-Infrared Instrument of James Webb Space Telescope or Webb obtained data on two baby stars or protostars called IRAS 2A and IRAS 23385. Sharing the data, the Webb Mission Team asked, "What do margaritas, vinegar, and ant stings have in common?" NASA Crew 7 Returns to Earth After Spending 197 Days Aboard International Space Station.

They further said that margaritas, vinegar, and ant stings contain chemical ingredients that were identified by NASA's Webb surrounding the two young protesters. The data from the US Space Agency revealed the presence of a variety of icy compounds. These compounds form complex organic molecules, including ethanol (alcohol) and possibly acetic acid, which is a component of vinegar.

While planets have not been formed as yet around the two protesters, NASA said that the discovery of the chemicals by Webb are critical components for a potentially habitable world. Will Rocha of Leiden University in the Netherlands, said that the finding contributes to one of the long-standing questions in astrochemistry. A press release by NASA stated that the complex organic molecules are likely a result of ice sublimation. NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Uses New Hybrid Antenna To Track Deep Space Communication.

In simple words, sublimation takes place when a solid transitions directly to a gas without going through the liquid phase. Besides complex organic molecules, the researchers also discovered simpler ones too. The Webb also detected the presence of formic acid which is responsible for causing the sensation of burning of an ant sting, methane, formaldehyde, and sulfur dioxide.

The data which has been accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics also said that IRAS 2A is a low-mass protostar. This means the IRAS 2A has the potential to form a system similar to the early stages of our solar system.

