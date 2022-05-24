National Wine Day is celebrated every year on May 25. All the wine lovers, it is time to party and enjoy your favourite drink. It’s time to pop the cork and celebrate National Wine Day. This is a drink that is enjoyed by humans for thousands of years. The best thing about this is not just its taste, but also the fact that it comes with a lot of nutritional value. As you celebrate National Wine Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of health benefits of Red Wine so that you celebrate and enjoy the day gulping your favourite drink on this day. From Cancer-Fighting to Acne Healing, 9 Health Benefits of Guzzling Red Wine.

Happy and Healthy Heart

Red wine contains polyphenols, a certain type of antioxidants that helps prevent unwanted clotting by keeping the blood vessels flexible. But always remember, having an excess of anything is always harmful.

Reduces Cancer Risk

Regular and moderated intake of red wine reduces the risk of various types of cancers like basal cell, colon, prostate, carcinoma, ovarian etc. Therefore, you can enjoy sipping it in moderation as you celebrate National Wine Day.

Stay Slim With Red Wine

Resveratrol found in red wine converts into piceatannol reduces the fat cells in our body and also fastens the insulin receptors of fat cells which blocks the pathways required for immature fat cells to grow.

Good For The Digestive System

Stomach irritation and other digestive disorders can be treated with the anti-bacterial nature of red wine. It also reduces the risk of infection from Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium found in the stomach.

Helps Treat Common Cold

Red wine is full of antioxidants. These antioxidants help prevent common cold and flu symptoms.

Wine is a form of alcohol, and excessive alcohol can lead to lot many negative effects. Therefore, reap the best benefits of red wine, and always remember to have it in moderation. Wishing everyone Happy National Wine Day 2022!

