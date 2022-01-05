Spaghetti is a thin, long, solid, cylindrical pasta made of milled wheat and water and enriched with vitamins and minerals. A thicker form of spaghetti is known as the Spaghettoni and the thinner form is called Capellini. Spaghetti and noodles, both are very famous staple foods but are somewhat different from each other. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of the basic differences between the two famous and loved foods. What is The Difference Between Curd and Yoghurt? Know How These Dairy Products Differ From Each Other and Which One's Healthier.

The Making

Spaghetti is made up of milled wheat and flour whereas noodles are made from flour, eggs and water. Also, spaghetti can be further made by boiling in olive oil whereas noodles are always boiled in water.

Appearance

Though both spaghetti and noodles are long and cylindrical in shape, noodles are comparatively thinner than spaghetti. Therefore, noodles are eaten with chopsticks whereas spaghetti is eaten with a fork.

Cuisine

Noodles are a part of Asian cuisine and are eaten in many countries of the world, whereas, spaghetti is a part of traditional Italian cuisine.

Serving

Spaghetti is served with a sauce and cannot be added to the soup, whereas noodles can be served in different ways and can also be added to soups.

Both spaghetti and noodles taste equally good depending on the likes of an individual. As we have classified the basic difference between the two, we can clearly tell that they both are quite different from each other.

