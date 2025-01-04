January 4, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 4 of the New Year 2025, and the day has a few national and international events. Perihelion Day is the most significant observance of the day. Perihelion Day or Earth at Perihelion means the Earth is closest to the sun, and the sun would appear the biggest on this day. Among other notable celebrations, there are World Braille Day, National Spaghetti Day and National Trivia Day among others. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 4, 2025 (Saturday)

Perihelion Day World Braille Day National Spaghetti Day National Trivia Day World Hypnosis Day World Hypnotism Day Pop Music Chart Day Weigh-In Day National Missouri Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Isaac Newton Birth Anniversary Emma Mackey Jiiva Apurvi Chandela Gurdas Maan Aditya Pancholi Nirupa Roy Birth Anniversary Aishwarya Sakhuja Koyal Rana

January 3, 2025, Special Days.

