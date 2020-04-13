Pohela Boishakh 2020 Traditional Bengali Recipes: From ‘Alu Posto’ to ‘Bhetki Macher Paturi,’ Try These Scrumptious Dishes on Bengali New Year

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The auspicious celebration of Bengali New Year is here. Popularly known as Pohela Boishakh the festival brings in merriment and of course variant of mouth-watering dishes. Pohela Boishakh 2020, also spelt as Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated on April 14, 2020. And on April 13, the auspicious tithi of Sankranti falls when Bengalis cook light vegetable meals and pray for the coming year. It is on the main day of Pohela Boishakh, when Bongs add their traditional tadka to make delicious food that is finger-licking awesome. On the significant occasion of Pohela Boishakh, here we bring you some delicious and traditional Bengali recipes. From Alu Posto to Bhetki Macher Paturi, these scrumptious food are ever bongs delight! Pohela Boishakh 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on Bengali New Year.

Alu Posto

Alu Posto, a sweet and simple classic Bengali dish made with ‘posto’ (poppy seeds) is every Bongs delight. Serve it with rice or luchi (flatbread), this luscious white gravy made with potatoes is the simplest but tasty dish, without which any Bengali lunch seems unfinished.

Shorse Ilish

No Bengali cuisine can ever be completed with variant kind of fish recipes. Try the shorshe elish with white rice. Every bite of it, will take you to heaven! It is made with shorshe (mustard paste), adding some coriander leaves to serve the best.

Bhetki Macher Paturi

If you are fond of fish and want to experiment it with variant recipes, Bengali cuisines will teach you the best. After Shorshe Ilish, it is Bhetiki Macher Paturi, Sheephead fish wrapped in banana leaf with mustard paste and cooked in steam through slow cooking. Pohela Boishakh Date and Sankranti Time: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Ahead of the Bengali New Year.

Daab Chingri

Daab Chingri is another popular recipe. A curry cooked with Chingri Mach (common Bengali term used for lobsters, prawns or shrimps), mustard and cooked in a coconut. It gives the taster of tender coconut and cream of mustard.

Kacha Aamer Chutney

No Bengali meal can ever be completed without sweets. We all know about mishti doi and other popular sweets, but Bongs also finish their stomach-filled lunch with a tangy taste of Kacha Aamer Chutney. It is a summer special Bengali delicacy. Chutney is condiments. And for Bengalis, the recipe has to be sweet, bit sour and sometimes a hint of hot spices. It does not belong to a dessert category. Aamer chutney has a class of its own!

Now that you know these variant recipes, try to make them at home. None of the above methods takes too many ingredients. It is a lockdown, and we all will celebrate the Hindu New Year at home, so why not prepare these recipes and welcome the year in happiness.