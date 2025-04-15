April 15, 2025, Special Days: April 15, 2025, is packed with a vibrant mix of cultural, historical, and quirky observances. It marks traditional new year celebrations like Pohela Boishakh for Bengalis and Bohag Bihu (Rongali Bihu) for Assamese communities. Himachal Day commemorates the formation of Himachal Pradesh in India, while World Art Day celebrates global creativity. The day also includes solemn remembrances like Titanic Remembrance Day and lighter occasions such as McDonald's Day, National Anime Day, and National Laundry Day. In the US, it’s Tax Day, and also recognised as National American Sign Language Day. Purple Up Day honours military children, and National That Sucks Day brings a humorous twist to life’s little frustrations. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 15, 2025 (Tuesday)

Pohela Boishakh/ Pahela Baishakh / Bengali New Year Bohag Bihu /Rongali Bihu Himachal Day World Art Day Holy Tuesday McDonald's Day National Anime Day National American Sign Language (ASL) Day National Laundry Day Titanic Remembrance Day US Tax Day Universal Day of Culture National Glazed Spiral Ham Day National That Sucks Day Purple Up Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 15, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:21 am on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 (IST)

6:21 am on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:56 pm on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Leonardo da Vinci (15 April 1452 - 2 May 1519) Emma Watson Raghu Ram Rajiv Lakshman Mandira Bedi Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh Emma Thompson Luke Evans Seth Rogen Ashleigh Gardner Maisie Williams Sakshi Shivanand Manoj Prabhakar Sudarsan Pattnaik

April 14, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).