Pohela Boishakh 2025 is on April 15. The annual commemoration is celebrated across West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam in India as well as in Bangladesh. Also known as the Bengali New Year or Nobo Borsho, Poila Boishakh marks the first day of the new year according to the Bengali calendar and is a spring harvest festival. The celebration of Pohela Boishakh s a community event and is often marked by sharing Happy Poila Boishakh 2025 wishes and Subho Noboborsho messages, quotes, Happy Bengali New Year 2025 greetings, Poila Boishakh images and HD wallpapers with family and friends.

Pohela Boishakh is a largely secular holiday that is celebrated by people across the states with great enthusiasm and fervour. The celebration is mainly marked by organising public fairs, processions and people take this time to spend quality time with their family and friends. The word Pohela or Poila literally translates to first in bengali. So, Pohela Boishakh celebrates the first day of the month of Boishakh - the first month in the Bengali calendar. There are various intriguing stories around the origins of Poila Boishakh celebration.

Many people believe that Pohela Boishakh was celebrated to address the discrepancy in the tax collection during the Mughal times, which was based on the Hijri New Year and the solar agricultural cycles. As we prepare to celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2025, here are some Happy Poila Boishakh wishes and Subho Noboborsho messages, quotes, Happy Bengali New Year 2025 greetings, Poila Boishakh images and HD wallpapers that you can share with family and friends.

Every year, on the occasion of Pôhela Boishakh, the festivity of Mangal Shobhajatra is organised in Bangladesh. This was declared as a cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2016. We hope that Pohela Boishakh 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness you deserve.Subho Noboborsho!

