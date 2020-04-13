Pohela Boishakh 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the initial month of Baishakh of the Bengali solar calendar. Bengalis all over the world celebrate New Year on this day. Pohela Boisakh 2020 falls on April 15. Bengali New Year is known any different names in different parts of the country. On this day, fairs and events are organised celebrating the day. Bengalis greet each other on the day saying 'Shubho Nobobarsho' which means 'Wish you a prosperous New Year. Although celebrations have been cancelled this year due to coronavirus lockdown, you can wish your near and dear ones. We have compiled a list of Shubho Noboborsho WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to celebrate the occasion. Pohela Boishakh Date and Sankranti Time: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Ahead of the Bengali New Year.

People prefer to celebrate Pohela Boishakh by spending time with family and visiting fairs. They clean their homes and wear new clothes on the day. Houses are decorated by making traditional designs called alpana on the floor. Bengalis prepare a number of delicacies including ilish maach, dhokar dalna, chanar dal on the Bengali New Year. In the meaning as celebrations have been curtailed this year, here are Pahela Baishakh greetings to celebrate the auspicious day. Send these positive Pahela Baisakh messages and lift up their spirits as people are confined to their homes.

Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Message: May the Sweetness of Sandesh Fill Your Life With Joy. May Your New Year Be Happy and Prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to You and Your Family.

Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Message: Have a Great New Year for All My Bengali Friends. Shubho Noboborsho!

Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Message: May This New Year Be One of Its Kinds. May It Be an Opportunity to Fill Your Life With Bright Cheer And Happiness. May It Bring Prosperity and Joy for the Rest of Your Life. Happy New Year.

Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Message: Usher a Sign of Freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the New And Start Afresh Wiping Off the Woos. May the New Year Day And Days Ahead Become One To Cherish All Through.

