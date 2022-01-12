India is a land of festivals and a plethora of traditions and cultures. Every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety. Among other festivals, Pongal is also one of them which marks the Sun’s transition towards North, known as Uttarayan. According to Tamil Calendar, the harvest festival is celebrated in the 10th month which is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. The four days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Maattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal. The festival is named after the Tamil term "Pongal", which means "to boil, overflow" and refers to the traditional sweet dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery or gur. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

Devotees often clean their houses and decorate the entrance with catchy Kolam designs and Muggulu Rangoli patterns before dawn. The adornment is made in order to welcome Goddess Lakshmi in the house, who is a symbol of wealth, happiness, and prosperity. In the south, a sweet course with rice, lentils, and jaggery is a must. If you are looking for some scrumptious food recipe ideas for Pongal, then continue reading. We have listed some of the most popular and authentic south Indian dishes that will add traditional flour to your celebration! Bhogi 2022 Date: When Is Bhogi Pandigai? Know Significance, Sankranthi Timings and Celebrations Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

1. Sweet Pongal Or Sakkarai

Made with cooked rice and yellow moong lentils and jaggery, the dish is the most important south Indian cuisine. You can even add a pinch of edible camphor to the dish before offering it to God.

2. Tamarind Rice

The recipe dish is also known as 'Puliyodharai' in the Tamil language. Pair it with piping hot Sambhar.

3. Medu Vada

Crispy fritters made with Urad daal are easy to prepare and delightful at the same time.

4. Arachuvitta Sambar

The dish made by mixing different vegetables is widely made in Tambrahm families. The tangy flavours of this dish are best enjoyed with steamed rice and Medu Vada.

5. Poricha Kuzhambu

Poricha Kuzhambu is a healthy and delicious mix of veggie-based lentil gravy made with coconut and spice paste. Pongal 2022 Greetings: HD Images with Wishes, Wallpapers With Festive Quotes, Facebook Status, And WhatsApp SMS to Celebrate the Multi-Day Hindu Harvest Festival of South India.

Pongal has its own sets of traditional recipes which are dominated by the South Indian flavours! Enjoy the sweet and savory meals made with your kitchen ingredients and don't forget to share them with your family and friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).