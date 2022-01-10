Bhogi is the annual harvest festival celebrated in South India, which coincides with Sankranti. Bhogi 2022 will be observed on January 13, one day before the grand celebration of Pongal. It is considered to be the first day of Pongal celebrations and is commemorated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Bhogi is considered to be a day to bid adieu to the past and begin afresh. As we prepare to celebrate Bhogi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of Bhogi celebration and more. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

When is Bhogi 2022?

Bhogi will be celebrated on January 13. The celebration for Bhogi only begins in the evening, when people clean out their homes and bring all the old things they want to bid farewell to. Traditionally many people start bonfires where they discard the old stuff that no longer serves a purpose in their lives.

Bhogi Sankranti Moment - 02:43 PM, Jan 14

Significance of Bhogi Celebration

People often need a push to declutter their life and begin afresh with a clean slate. Bhogi offers people this exact opportunity. Every year, the celebration of Bhogi mainly revolves around removing all the unwanted and unwarranted clutter in one’s home, throwing out the old things that no longer serve a purpose in one’s life and making space for newer, better things.

Bhogi is said to be the first day in the four-day celebration of Pongal in South India and Sankranti in Maharashtra. On this day, people clean out their homes, get rid of all that they no longer need and prepare for the new and happy beginnings and Puja of the next day. On the day after BHogi, people often wear new clothes and prepare various delicacies to celebrate this day and seek the blessings of the Gods and Goddess for an abundance of happiness, love and light.

