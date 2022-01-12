Pongal, the four-day harvest festival, is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and a few parts of Kerala with grand pomp and enthusiasm. People decorate their cattle, paint their houses, and carry out pious processions. The multi-day harvest is all about letting the past go and welcoming new things in life. It marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. The first day of the festival is Bogi Pandigai on 14th January, then comes Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal on 15th, followed by Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal on 16th and 17th January respectively. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

Thai Pongal day is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot until it overflows, as it is an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity. The dish and the process of its preparation is a part of the symbolism, both conceptually and materially. Moreover, Pongal is incomplete without eye-catching Muggulu designs and Kolam patterns. Makar Sankranti 2022: From Uttarayan to Magh Bihu to Thai Pongal, Here's How the Different Indian States Celebrate Makar Sankranti.

In the olden days, people would wash and clean the front of the house with water mixed with cow-dung, and then they would lay out the rangoli design with rice flour to attract positive vibes and good luck. The Pongal festival is mentioned in an inscription in the Viraraghava temple dedicated to Vishnu in Thiruvallur, Chennai. To make your Pongal celebration memorable we have gathered unique Pongal 2022 Wishes and quotes that you can share in your social media handles and even personally with your close ones.

Pongal 2022 Wishes For Social Media Groups

Pongal 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Pongal 2022 Image Reads: Celebrate This Day With a Heart Filled With Cheer and Fervour, Sending My Warmest Greetings to You and to Your Family and Loved Ones This Pongal. Pongalo Pongal!

HD Image With Pongal 2022 Sayings

Pongal HD Images (File Image)

Pongal Festival Greeting Reads: May the God of Sun Bless You for a Great Harvest in Next Year Have a Happy and Abundant Pongal Festival!

Happy Pongal 2022 Quotes

Pongal Greetings (File Image)

Pongal HD Image Reads: When You Read This Pongal Message, I Am Sure This Message Will Radiate My Love and Care for You. My Heart Felt Pongal Wishes!

Pongal Festival WhatsApp Messages

Pongal 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Pongal 2022 Social Media Quote Reads: Let’s Celebrate! For the Festival of Pongal Is Here, To Bring You Happiness and Cheer the Festival of Bountiful Harvest Good Luck, Prosperity and Abundance It Harnesses. Pongalo Pongal!

Pongal 2022 Image For Facebook Status

Pongal 2022 Facebook Status (File Image)

Pongal 2022 Facebook Post Reads: Wishing That This Festival Brings Good Luck and Prosperity and Hoping That It Is Joyous, and Fills Your Days Ahead With Happiness. Have a Wonderful Pongal.

As per the Tamil calendar, the festival month holds a great significance for offering gratitude to God. The essence of the festival remains the same throughout India, be it with different names. Download these Pongal wishes for Free, quickly and share the same with your friend circle!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).