Pongal also referred to as Thai Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated mostly in the states of South India, especially in the Tamil Nadu community. According to Tamil Solar Calendar, Pongal is observed at the start of the month Tai, i.e on 14th January which corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names celebrated throughout India. According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and is dedicated to Hindi God Lord Sun or Surya Devta. To mark the auspicious day, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared, first offered to the gods and goddesses to show gratitude, followed sometimes with an offering to cows, and then shared by the family. Devotees often decorate their homes with beautiful Pongal Kolam designs and patterns at the entrance. Colourful rangolis are made to attract good energy and blessings of the gods and goddesses. Makar Sankranti 2022 Rangoli Designs & Kolam Images: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns With ‘Happy Makar Sankranti’ Message To Decorate Your House on Uttarayan (Watch Videos).

The festival is named after the ceremonial "Pongal", which means "to boil, overflow" and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery that is known as 'Kheer'. People across ages take hours to create unique Pongal Muggulu with varied materials like rice powder and flowers. From Margazi Kolam Rangoli to Dots Pongal designs there are many options when it comes composition of patterns. We have compiled some very easy and traditional Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Kolam patterns for Pongal 2022, have a look: Makar Sankranti 2022 Recipes: From Traditional Til Ladoo to Sweet Pongal, 5 Authentic and Flavoursome Sankranthi Delicacies (Watch Videos).

Happy Pongal 2022 Rangoli Design

Pongal 2022 Kolam Design Idea

Very Simple Sankranthi Muggulu Design

Pongal Kolam Design Ideas For Beginners

Easy Pongal Pot Kolam Design

These colourful patterns and designs are popularly made in the southern states of India during Pongal. All the Kolam designs are about symmetry, designed with some basic colours like green, yellow and pink and a little bit of patience. Here is the link to download the latest Kolam Rangoli designs for reference. Try making these Rangoli designs with your friends and add some fun to the festivities. Happy Pongal 2022!

