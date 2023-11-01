Punjab Formation Day, also known as Punjab Day, is celebrated on November 1st every year. It marks the creation of the Indian state of Punjab as a separate entity within India. As you celebrate Punjab Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of 3 classic Punjabi dishes you can include in your celebration.

While Punjab Formation Day may not be as widely celebrated as other major festivals or events in the region, it is an important day for the people of Punjab and is often marked with cultural programs, events, and ceremonies. The occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the state's rich history and its role in India's cultural and agricultural heritage. To celebrate Punjab Formation Day, you can indulge in some of the delicious and iconic foods that are a part of Punjab's rich culinary tradition.

1. Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag: This is a quintessential Punjabi dish, especially popular during the winter season. Makki di Roti is a flatbread made from cornmeal, and Sarson da Saag is a spicy mustard greens curry. The combination of these two dishes is not only delicious but also a celebration of the Punjab region's agricultural heritage.

Makki ki Roti with Sarson ka Saag (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani): Butter Chicken is a famous Punjabi dish that's known for its creamy tomato-based gravy and tender pieces of chicken. It's rich, flavourful, and has a slightly sweet and tangy taste. It's often served with naan or rice.

Butter Chicken (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Amritsari Chole Bhature: Chole Bhature is a popular North Indian dish, and the Amritsari version is particularly renowned. Chole is spicy chickpeas served with deep-fried bread called "bhature." It's a hearty and satisfying meal loved for its bold flavours.

Chole Bhature (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

To complete your celebration, you can also enjoy a glass of sweet lassi, a traditional Punjabi yoghurt-based drink in both sweet and salty varieties. These dishes represent the essence of Punjabi cuisine and are sure to make your Punjab Formation Day celebration special.

Wishing everyone a Happy Punjab Formation Day 2023!

