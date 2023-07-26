World Tofu Day is observed every year on July 26. It is a day to celebrate tofu, a plant-based alternative to meat manufactured from soybean. As you observe World Tofu Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some mouth-watering recipes to celebrate this special day. Easy Tofu Recipes That Are Healthy and Super Tasty.

Tofu is a versatile and delicious ingredient that can be used in various dishes. People all over the world experiment with various recipes with tofu. Here are some delicious tofu dishes you can prepare and celebrate the day.

Tofu Stir-Fry

A classic and quick dish, tofu stir-fry combines tofu with an array of colourful vegetables and a savoury sauce. Use bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and other veggies you love. Serve it over steamed rice or noodles for a wholesome meal.

Crispy Tofu Nuggets

These crispy tofu nuggets are a healthier alternative to traditional chicken nuggets. Cut tofu into bite-sized pieces, coat them in breadcrumbs or panko, and then bake or air-fry until golden and crunchy. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce.

Tofu Scramble

For a hearty breakfast or brunch option, make a tofu scramble as a vegan alternative to scrambled eggs. Crumble tofu and cook it with turmeric, onions, garlic, and your favourite veggies for a flavourful and protein-packed meal. Vegan Indian Breakfast Recipes: From Besan Sooji Cheela to Scrambled Tofu, Easy and Healthy Breakfast Options To Try.

Tofu Satay Skewers

Marinate cubes of tofu in a delicious peanut sauce, thread them onto skewers, and grill or bake them until they develop a smoky and slightly charred flavour. Serve with extra peanut sauce for dipping.

Tofu Noodle Soup

Prepare a comforting tofu noodle soup using vegetable broth, tofu cubes, rice noodles, and an assortment of vegetables like bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots. Add some ginger and garlic for extra flavour.

Enjoy these delightful tofu dishes and let them inspire you to explore even more creative ways to incorporate tofu into your meals.

Happy cooking and celebrating World Tofu Day 2023!

