Veganism is the practice of refraining from the use of dairy products, particularly in diet. Dietary vegans, also known as strict vegans, avoid eating animal-derived products such as meat, eggs, ghee, butter, dairy products etc.

According to the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, well-planned vegan diets are appropriate for all stages of life, including infancy and pregnancy. Vegan diets tend to be higher in dietary fibre, magnesium, folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron and phytochemicals and lower in dietary energy, saturated fat, cholesterol, Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium, zinc and vitamin B12. How to Go Vegan on a Budget? Genius Ways to Save Hundreds of Rupees on Groceries.

Dorothy Morgan and Donald Watson derived the word ‘Vegan’ in 1944 when they co-founded the vegan society in the UK. However, people’s interest in veganism increased after 2010. And now veganism is trending worldwide. People are opting for no dairy products to avoid cruelty and harmful acts against animals. Here we provide you 5 Indian Vegan breakfast options that are healthy and easy to make.

1. Besan Sooji Cheela

This is a very easy and favourite breakfast option for people in North India. Just mix an equal quantity of Besan (gram flour) and Sooji (semolina) with your favourite spices and some water together. Cook it in olive oil so as to make it a healthy breakfast dish.

Watch Recipe Video of Besan Sooji Cheela:

2. Poha

One of the favourite dishes of Maharashtra, Poha is not just easy to make but also a super healthy breakfast option. Just cook it in Olive, coconut or almond oil, and another quick vegan breakfast is ready.

Watch Recipe Video of Poha:

3. Vermicelli Upma

Roasted vermicelli cooked in a very healthy manner by adding your favourite veggies like carrot, capsicum, corn, beans etc.

Watch Recipe Video of Vermicelli Upma:

4. Stuffed Paratha

Just like any perfect Punjabi breakfast, you can make your own favourite stuffed parantha. Instead of ghee, make sure you better use refined, coconut or olive oil to make it a Vegan breakfast. Also, being vegan, instead of adding paneer to the stuffing, you can use Soy paneer/Tofu.

Watch Recipe Video of Stuffed Paratha:

5. Scrambled Tofu

Just like you cook scrambled eggs or paneer, you can also make scrambled soy paneer or tofu. Add the same spices and cook it exactly the same way; just make sure you don’t use ghee or butter in the preparation.

Watch Recipe Video of Scrambled Tofu:

Veganism is not as difficult as it seems. We don’t even realise that most of the time, we actually consume vegan foods. Give these breakfast options a try if you are trying to adopt veganism in your lifestyle. It is just 21 days of hard work, and after that, it will become a habit.

