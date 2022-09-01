National Tofu Day is celebrated in the UK on September 1 every year. This day celebrates the tasty, eco-friendly meat substitute. Tofu can be made in a variety of different ways. It can be added to so many dishes to enhance their flavour. National Tofu Day gives an opportunity to all of us to get creative with our cooking skills and try the best recipes with this bean paste meat replacement. As you celebrate National Tofu Day 2022 in the UK, we at LatestLY have curated easy recipes that you can try and enjoy on this day. Vegan Indian Breakfast Recipes: From Besan Sooji Cheela to Scrambled Tofu, Easy and Healthy Breakfast Options To Try.

1. Pepper Tofu

Pepper Tofu is a healthy and tasty recipe to enjoy the best taste of Tofu. Follow the given recipe step by step and enjoy this amazing recipe as you celebrate National Tofu Day 2022.

2. Tofu in Sweet and Sour Sauce

Tofu is highly nutritious and is made from soy. It is gluten-free and low in calories. You can enjoy National Tofu Day 2022 by trying this easy recipe for making tofu in sweet and sour sauce.

3. Tofu Curry Indian Style

Many people have been adopting a vegan lifestyle where tofu is the best option to replace dairy products. The given recipe will help you give an Indian desi touch to your tofu preparations, making you tempted for more and more.

4. Tofu Tikka Masala

Tofu Tikka Masala is a perfect alternative for paneer tikka masala and chicken tikka masala for all the vegans. It has a rich gravy and can be served with naan or rice.

5. Spicy Braised Tofu

Spicy Braised Tofu is fresh tofu braised in a savoury spicy sauce and pan-fried with caramelised onion, garlic, and green onions, making it juicy, a little spicy, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Tofu today has become an iconic food and healthy alternative for vegetarians and vegans. It can be prepared in numerous ways to satisfy everyone’s taste. Wishing everyone a Happy National Tofu Day 2022!

