Something strange is happening in India and no one knows exactly why.

It all started on a flight from Delhi to Dubai. A man dressed in formals stood up in the middle of the journey and began rapping. He wasn’t loud or angry. He just calmly spoke about a group called the “Red Envelope Society” and said they “control everything.” Then, he quietly sat down. No one asked him to perform. He gave no explanation. The whole moment was caught on video and quickly went viral.

People thought it was just a one-time thing. But it wasn’t.

Now, Things Are Getting Even Weirder — at India’s Airports.

In the last few hours, a few Business Class airport lounges have reported very similar events. In each case, a mysterious woman dressed in a red satin gown entered the lounge, walked straight to a well-dressed man, gave him a red envelope sealed with gold… and walked out using a staff-only door. She didn’t talk to anyone else. She didn’t look around. It was like she knew exactly who to find.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ3TcUDPZBn/?igsh=NzJjOW53NGt0b2ht

And Then Came The Twist.

In one lounge, the man left the envelope on the table before catching his flight. Another passenger picked it up and opened it - and what he saw was shocking.

Inside was a thick card with a big QR code. But as soon as it was pulled out, the QR code started fading. In just a few seconds, it disappeared completely.

“I saw it with my own eyes,” he said, a copassenger who was there and filmed the moment. “It just vanished. It was real, and then it wasn’t.”

In another lounge, a passenger saw the same kind of woman in red walk up to a man, whisper something, give the envelope, and walk away. The man looked surprised and left in a hurry.

So What Is Really Going On?

Social media is full of theories. Some say it’s a secret group picking certain people for a mission. Others think it’s part of a hidden investment club, a treasure hunt, or even a high-level game for rich people.

But no brand, company, or group has claimed responsibility.

Nothing has been confirmed. And yet, the events feel too planned to be random. The same dress. The same envelope. The same kind of people receiving it. The same disappearing QR code.

Is This a Mystery That We’re Not Supposed to Solve? Or Is It Just Getting Started?

For now, one thing is clear: the Red Envelope Society has captured India’s attention, and people are watching closely to see what happens next.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)