Hans Struyzna is well versed in achieving excellence. His dedication to discipline won him 2 national championships as a member of the University of Washington Rowing Team and landed him a coveted spot on the 2016 Olympic crew team. Now, to the joy of many Bay Area area homebuyers, he has transitioned from top-tier athlete to luxury realtor, and the victories have followed him.

But Hans is also one of the most humble and charismatic agents in the business, and it matters to him that both current and future clients feel like he truly cares. “I definitely want people to feel that I’m approachable and not some guy who doesn’t have time for them. People, not price points, are what matter,” he explains. That approach has contributed to Hans becoming one of the most trusted and successful agents in the Bay Area, consistently landing in the top 1.5% of realtors in the East Bay.

Hans has been around the real estate industry for most of his life. His father was a real estate and business attorney who ran his own practice, and several members of his extended family are in the development, architecture, and property management industries. Even as a kid, Hans saw the value in real estate and the multi-faceted business it could be. While he was training for the Olympics, he had the opportunity to get some experience working for a small commercial firm and found a passion, and talent, for the business. After competing in Rio, Hans used his work ethic and networking prowess to transition into the residential real estate business in the East Bay and in the last couple years has stepped into the luxury market with joy and savvy.

This Olympian sets himself apart from the pack through his commitment to coachability. “As a rower, I learned how to take correction and immediately put that feedback into practice,” Hans said, explaining that he believes he doesn’t have all the answers and is always open to collaboration with those who have more experience or different perspectives. But his humility only makes him a fiercer competitor, something he leverages to win his clients their dream homes. Hans has proven that he can perform under pressure on multiple stages, and he is not intimidated by difficult negotiations or complex lending components. He aims to make the process of homebuying less overwhelming for his clients and loves joining people on the journey to their dream homes. When asked about the driving force behind his hustle, Hans explained, “It’s about trying to see what’s possible. How many people I can help, how much money I can save them. I want to significantly change someone’s life with my drive, desire, and expertise.”

The team Hans is a part of has been in the top 100 real estate teams nationwide for the last decade, and he personally holds the record for highest priced sale in the history of Alameda. He has competed at the highest level his sport allows. But he says those accomplishments are just “kind of cool,” that he really “likes to win for good people. Taking their idea or dream and turning it into a reality.” Hans’ expertise extends being just the buying and selling market--he also invests in real estate and understands the more complex aspects of the value of what he is showing his clients. His desire is to work hard for and connect with the people he works with, and ultimately put the keys of dream homes into their hands. Whether you are buying or selling your luxury home, Hans is the agent, and the man, that will get it done with you and for you.