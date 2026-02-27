Brady Tkachuk, the captain of the Ottawa Senators and a key member of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team that secured gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, has publicly denounced an AI-manipulated video shared by the White House that purported to show him disparaging Canadians. Penisgate to Broken Medals: The Growing List of 2026 Winter Olympics Scandals (Watch Videos).
The clip, which was posted to the official White House TikTok account earlier this week, featured doctored footage from a press conference. The synthetic audio inserted into the video depicted Tkachuk using an offensive slur to refer to Canadians, an act he has categorically denied.
Brady Tkachuk on AI Video: 'I Would Never Say That'
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, 26 February, during his first media availability since returning to Ottawa, Tkachuk dismissed the video as a fabrication. He pointed to clear technical inconsistencies in the clip, noting that the audio did not match his natural voice and that the lip movements had been manipulated.
"It's clearly fake, because it's not my voice and not my lips moving," Tkachuk said. "I'm not in control of any of those accounts. I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. That's not who I am."
The video, which carried a label noting that it "contains AI-generated media," sparked significant backlash across social media. Despite the disclaimer, the fabricated content was widely circulated, prompting Tkachuk to clarify his stance immediately upon his return to the National Hockey League (NHL) season.
Here's Brady Tkachuk AI Video
@WhiteHouse posted this video on TikTok yesterday with an AI dubbing over Brady Tkachuk’s voice. pic.twitter.com/JiCXC0ugVl
— Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) February 24, 2026
Broader Controversy Surrounding Team USA
The AI video is the latest in a series of controversies that have overshadowed Team USA’s historic gold-medal victory in Italy. Alongside the doctored clip, Tkachuk also addressed reports regarding a celebratory phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which the President joked that he would have to invite the women's gold-medal team to the White House or "would be impeached." Eileen Gu Shuts Down Reporter for ‘Ridiculous’ Question After Historic Freestyle Skiing Medal Haul at Winter Olympics 2026 (Watch Video).
Some players on the men's team were captured laughing at the comment, a reaction that drew widespread criticism. Tkachuk acknowledged that the moment was a "whirlwind" occurring shortly after the team achieved a lifelong dream, adding that he was "caught off guard" by the President's remark.
Furthermore, Tkachuk denied widespread online speculation that he was the voice heard shouting "close the northern border" during that same phone call. "I've been seeing stuff that people think it's me. But if you watch the video, it's not my voice and something that I never say," he stated.
Brady Tkachuk Reaffirming Commitment to Ottawa
Amid the flurry of political controversy and viral speculation, Tkachuk used his media session to reaffirm his commitment to his NHL club. Having spent his entire professional career in Canada’s capital, he dismissed any notion that the recent off-ice incidents would affect his standing or future with the Senators.
"First and foremost, I've given absolutely everything I have as an Ottawa Senator, blood, sweat and tears," Tkachuk said. "I love playing for this team. I love the guys in this room."
The Senators are currently in a crucial stretch of the season as they push for a wild-card playoff spot. As the team resumes play, Tkachuk appears focused on putting the off-ice distractions behind him and returning his attention to the ice.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).