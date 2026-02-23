The final day of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was marked by a poignant blend of professional triumph and personal grief for China's Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu). On Sunday, 22 February, the 22-year-old freeskier successfully defended her Olympic halfpipe title, only to learn shortly after the competition that her maternal grandmother, Feng Guozhen, had passed away. Eileen Gu Shuts Down Reporter for ‘Ridiculous’ Question After Historic Freestyle Skiing Medal Haul at Winter Olympics 2026 (Watch Video)

Gu arrived late to her post-victory press conference at the Livigno Snow Park, visibly emotional. "The reason I was late is that I just found out that my grandma passed away," she told reporters. "She was a really big part of my life growing up and someone I looked up to immensely."

Watch Video of Gu Ailing Revealing Her Grandmother's Death

"The reason I was late is that I just found out that my grandma passed away. She was a really big part of my life growing up and someone I looked up to immensely." -💔🇨🇳China's Gu Ailing after clinching her 2nd straight freeski halfpipe gold🥇at the #Olympics#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/6iK0MMT5tK — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) February 22, 2026

A Legacy-Defining Performance by Eileen Gu

Gu entered the halfpipe final under immense pressure, having already secured silver medals in both the slopestyle and big air events earlier in the Games. Her final run on Sunday earned a score of 94.75, comfortably securing the gold medal ahead of teammate Li Fanghui and Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin. Eileen Gu, 22, Becomes 'Most Decorated Female Freestyler' with Big Air Silver at 2026 Winter Olympics.

This victory brings Gu’s career Olympic tally to six medals across two Games (three gold, three silver), officially making her the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history. She is the first freeskier to medal in three different events at consecutive Winter Olympics.

Eileen Gu: "I Promised to Be Brave"

During her emotional address, Gu revealed that her grandmother had been seriously ill when they last saw each other before the start of the Olympics. Knowing that her grandmother might not survive the duration of the Games, Gu said she made a specific pledge rather than a promise of victory. Eileen Gu Shuts Down Reporter for ‘Ridiculous’ Question After Historic Freestyle Skiing Medal Haul at Winter Olympics 2026 (Watch Video).

"I didn't promise her that I was going to win, but I did promise her that I was going to be brave like she has been," Gu said. She described her grandmother as a "steamship" and a "fighter" who commanded life. This promise of bravery became the central theme of her 2026 campaign, driving her to compete in all three freestyle disciplines despite limited preparation time in the halfpipe.

