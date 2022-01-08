Being a mother to 3 lovely children as well as an entrepreneur who manages the family’s business is challenging but also exciting for Harkirat Kaur Kukreja.

Harkirat Kaur Kukreja, 32, has always been astute and clear-sighted. She learnt the deftness of a entrepreneur as a young person when, lamentably, her father fell ill and was housebound, when she had to manage his business. From financial records to branding and troubleshooting, she kept the family business flourishing till her father recovered and returned to his business de novo. Her entrepreneurial skills amplified when she married Harjinder Singh Kukreja, who persuaded and motivated her to get involved in the family business.

With her bussiness acumen, go-getting spirit and her pioneering mind, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja expanded the family business, Belfrance Bakers and Chocolatiers. Her up-and-coming attitude and her enterprising mindset ensured the family’s ventures reached the peak of successfulness and at present, Belfrance Bakers has clients all over the world.

With her potential to gauge convolutions, specifics and ins and outs of business, she soared to Belgium with her husband for schooling at Brussels-based chocolate boutiques and industrial units. She took overindulgent tours through numerous chocolate cafés and shops in Brussels. She was propelled and familiar with what was required to make a business thrive headlong.

Harkirat’s propositions and imaginativeness led to one of their most innovative creations which is now renowned across the world, i.e., Chocolate Ganpati. Belfrance Bakers and Chocolatiers, the Ludhiana-based Chocolateria co-owned by Harjinder Singh Kukreja, is famously known for their Chocolate Bappa, which was envisioned by Harkirat Kukreja.

This idea took shape when they were on a family vacation to Brussels, the capital of Europe Union and Harkirat wanted to take home the idea of celebrating the festivities of Lord Ganesha in an eco-friendly way. With the knowledge and experience she acquired in the field of chocolate in Europe, she put her acumen to good use.

A simple concept to make the world a better place, mixed with her knowledge gave her creation the global exposure she deserved. A supermom in the guise of a food entrepreneur, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja is a woman whose journey motivates us to excel.

With future plans of expanding in different cities across India, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja is on a mission to take Belfrance far and wide by 2022. Her wit and vast knowledge of social media marketing has helped grow their family business, Belfrance Bakers and Chocolatiers, and has made them one of the most popular outlets in Punjab.

The way she manages her household and raises her 3 beautiful children has inculcated compassion and a certain thrill within her, that has shaped her thinking and has also led to many opportunities knocking on their door. For her, the businesses are just like her children, and she has never derailed or fled from the roles that she plays as a mother, a wife and an entrepreneur.