Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has started, and the festival cannot be completed without appreciating the artists and their eco-friendly initiatives. Although the COVID-19 pandemic will keep Ganeshotsav, a low-key event this year, that has surely dampened the festive spirit among devotees. Eco-friendly Ganesha idols have significantly been popular over the past years, and so the Ludhiana restaurateur, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, whose edible chocolate Lord Ganesha idol, makes to the headlines, every year. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Kukreja is back with his chocolate Ganpati for the fifth consecutive year, and it is such a sweet reminder of all things good. The picture and video of the chocolate Lord Ganesha from Ludhiana will melt your hearts.

What makes Kukreja’s Lord Ganesha idol more special is the noble cause behind creating it. Every year, they prepare the chocolate Ganesha, which is later immersed in milk, and turned into a chocolate milkshake for the underprivileged children. Kukreja, founder of Belfrance Bakers & Chocolatiers in Ludhiana shared beautiful photo and video of the 40-kg chocolate Lord Ganesha on Twitter. He informed that the idol was made by ten chefs in ten days and the aim is to inspire people to celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways. From Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple Aarti to Ganpati Bappa Made of Dry Fruits, People Observe Vinayaka Chaturthi.

“This is our 5th consecutive year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took us 10 days, 10 chefs & 40 kgs of chocolate for the Chocolate Ganpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Eco-friendly ways!” reads the tweet.

Watch Video of the Edible Chocolate Lord Ganesha

This is our 5th consecutive year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took us 10 days, 10 chefs & 40 kgs of chocolate for the Chocolate Ganpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Eco-friendly ways! #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshUtsav pic.twitter.com/6MLST6UKKq — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 22, 2020

View Pic:

This is our 5th consecutive year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took us 10 days, 10 chefs & 40 kgs of chocolate for the Chocolate Ganpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Eco-friendly ways! #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshaChaturthia pic.twitter.com/dHasAoMGjh — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 22, 2020

It is an impressive feat, and he never fails to create the idol, religiously every year to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. In times like this, it is indeed a lot more joy to see such creative ideas and ways to preserve nature and also spread happiness among the underprivileged. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).