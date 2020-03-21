Anal Cancer Awareness Day 2020: Can an HPV Infection Cause Anal Cancer? From Rectal Bleeding to Lumps, here are The Most Common Signs!

Representational Image (Photo credits: Needpix)

Anal cancer deaths are on the rise. But you must recognise that certain cancers, including anal cancer, are mostly STDs. The HPV infection transforms the healthy squamous cells that line the anus into cancerous cells in some individuals. If you have many sexual partners and often have anal sex, you could be at a higher risk of HPV and anal cancer. Watch out for these most common signs of anal cancer that you might confuse for the signs of piles or haemorrhoids.

Anal Pressure or Pain

Rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, anal pressure or anal pain are one of the most common signs of anal cancer. These symptoms may be constant or exacerbated during bowel movements or sex. You could also experience a feeling of fullness in your anus, and your stool may be accompanied by pus or mucous. From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper.

Change in Bowel Movements

You may also notice a change in your bowel frequency, size and intensity. For example, your stools may become narrower, or you may experience increased straining while passing stools. You may also notice that you must use the washroom more often. If these changes come in suddenly, make sure that you contact your medical practitioner immediately. From STDs to Haemorrhoids, Reasons You Butthole Is Itchy like Crazy!

A Lump Near the Anus

If you can feel a lump or a hard area near the anus, report to your doctor immediately. Swollen lymph nodes in the groin, pelvis or anal area are also warning signs of anal cancer. World Cancer Day 2020: Could Your Heartburn Turn Into Oesophageal Cancer? Everything You Need To Know About Acid Reflux and Cancer.

Remember that while these signs are red flags for anal cancer, some individuals with anal cancer, may be asymptomatic. Have a visual evaluation with your primary care doctor. Also, everyone aged 26 years and younger must get the HPV vaccine starting from ages 11 or 12. The good news is that the survival rates of anal cancer are decent if detected early.