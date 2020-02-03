World Cancer Day 2020: Could Your Heartburn Turn Into Oesophageal Cancer? Everything You Need To Know About Acid Reflux and Cancer

Acidity (Photo Credit: Pixabay and Kiss.PNG)

Heartburn is relatively common in many people, so it is easy to write off that painful burning sensation you get in the middle of the chest after downing a garlicky bowl of pasta. But heartburn which is also a symptom of acid reflux is something you must take seriously as it can actually be a pretty big deal. Persistent acid reflux can have a chain of dire side effects in your body, one being the alarming oesophageal cancer. Here's why you need to take your heartburn seriously.

How Frequent Can Heartburn Cause Oesophageal Cancer?

Acid reflux happens when the contents in your stomach go up in the oesophagus. The acidic fluid in the abdomen along with bile digests the food. The materials in the throat are only meant to go down, so when contents come back, a mild form of vomiting irritates the oesophagus.

Acid reflux can scar the surface of the oesophagus leading to a condition called Barrett's oesophagus. All that scarring alters the lining of the oesophagus to resemble the lining of the intestine, which can ultimately lead to cancer.

What Are The Symptoms of Early Stage Oesophageal Cancer?

Oesophageal cancer may exhibit no symptoms in the initial stages. It is only when people start having trouble swallowing; it's a sign that cancer has reached a point where it is blocking the food from going down. Obesity Can Increase Risk of 13 Different Cancers in Young Adults.

Who Is At A Risk Of Developing Oesophageal Cancer?

People who experience acid reflux multiple times a day are a risk of developing cancer. That said, not everyone who has heartburn or acid reflux can get cancer, but almost all who had cancer experienced acid reflux. World Cancer Day 2020: From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper.

Can Oesophageal Cancer Be Fatal?

Oesophageal cancer can take years to develop, which means it can prevent you from experiencing any wold of pain. It is not necessarily terminal cancer, but with surgery, the oesophagus can be removed, and a new tube can be sewed up to the neck. Know Why Men Are More Prone to Cancer.

How to Prevent Acid Reflux and the Chain of Health Issues?

Smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol can irritate the lining of the oesophagus and lead to oesophageal cancer. Spicy foods and citrus fruits have all been linked to oesophageal cancer as well.

Prevention is vital when it comes to oesophageal cancer, so visit your doctor if you are experiencing heartburn several times a week. Your doctor will recommend medications to prevent more reflux and cancer from developing.