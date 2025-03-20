March 21, 2025, Special Days: March 21, 2025, is a day of diverse celebrations, cultural observances, and important awareness campaigns. It is observed as World Down Syndrome Day, advocating for the rights and inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome, and World Poetry Day, which honours the power of poetry in expressing emotions and ideas across cultures. Environmental awareness is highlighted through World Forestry Day and International Day of Forests, both promoting the conservation and sustainable management of forests. The day also marks International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, emphasising the global fight against racial inequality, alongside Harmony Day in Australia and Human Rights Day in South Africa.

The rich tradition of storytelling through puppets is recognised on World Puppetry Day, while International Nowruz Day celebrates the Persian New Year, symbolising renewal and unity. In Egypt, Mother’s Day is observed, honouring the love and sacrifices of mothers. Sheetala Saptami, a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, is also observed on this day, where devotees seek blessings for good health and protection from diseases.

Food lovers can enjoy National Crunchy Taco Day, National French Bread Day, and National California Strawberry Day, while astrology enthusiasts celebrate National Aries Day. Additionally, Rosie the Riveter Day pays tribute to the women who contributed to the workforce during World War II. With so many meaningful observances, March 21 is a day of reflection, celebration, and advocacy across different spheres of life. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 21, 2025 (Friday)

Sheetala Saptami Martyrdom of Imam Ali World Down Syndrome Day World Forestry Day World Poetry Day World Puppetry Day Afghanistan Day Namibia Independence Day Big Bang Day Education Freedom Day Mother's Day in Egypt Harmony Day in Australia Human Rights Day in South Africa International Colour Day International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination International Race Relations Day International Day of Forests International Day of Nowruz National Aries Day National California Strawberry Day National Crunchy Taco Day National French Bread Day National Healthy Fats Day National Single Parent Day National Teenager Day National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence National Fragrance Day National Flower Day National Renewable Energy Day Rosie The Riveter Day Slytherin Pride Day Twitter Day Vermouth Day Cluster Headache Awareness Day Anal Cancer Awareness Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 21, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:41 am on Friday, 21 March 2025 (IST)

6:41 am on Friday, 21 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Friday, 21 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Gary Oldman Rani Mukerji Shobana Suraj Sharma Bismillah Khan (21 March 1916 - 21 August 2006) Ronaldinho Scott Eastwood Timothy Dalton Matthew Broderick Ayrton Senna (21 March 1960 - 1 May 1994) Antoine Griezmann Amit Deshmukh Grant Elliott Karolína Plíšková Kristýna Plíšková Jordi Alba

