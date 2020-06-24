There have been several theories doing the rounds on the media on the list of dos and don'ts that needs to be followed to keep yourself protected against coronavirus. According to a report published in The Conversation, the right way to breathe during COVID-19 is to breathe through the nose and exhale through the mouth.

The article has been authored by Louis J. Ignarro, who was awarded Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998. According to his study, this way of breathing is more beneficial as the nasal cavities produce something called the nitric oxide (NO). This molecule increases the blood flow through the lungs and boosts oxygen levels in the blood. Ashwagandha in Fight Against COVID-19: From Boosting Immunity to Reducing Lung Inflammation, Here's How the Ayurvedic Herb Can be Effective!.

When a person is breathing through their nose the NO directly reaches their lungs. This leads to blocking the replication of the coronavirus in the lungs. In addition to this, the higher oxygen level in the blood can make a person feel energised and refreshed.

Talking about the advantages of NO, Ignarro, elaborates that it helps in the formation of the endothelium. This endothelium helps in the prevention of high blood pressure issues. NO also contributes to preventing blood clots in normal arteries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).