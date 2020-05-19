Ashwagandha in Fight Against COVID-19: From Boosting Immunity to Reducing Lung Inflammation, Here's How the Ayurvedic Herb Can be Effective!

Ashwagandha (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

The novel coronavirus has infected millions and killed lakhs all over the world. As the numbers climb alarmingly with each passing day, scientists, and doctors all over the world are struggling hard to find a vaccine. The Indian government has decided to turn to Ayurveda to battle the condition. The AYUSH Ministry and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are working together on four Ayurvedic formulations namely: Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi and Pippali. According to a collaborative research study by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and DAILAB at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Japan, Ashwagandha can be an effective therapeutic and preventive drug against the COVID-19 infection. Here's how.

Bust Stress to Boost Immunity

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen which makes it easier for your body to handle both physical and mental stress. This, in turn, improves the immune system, ensuring better overall health. Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Medicine Starts on COVID-19 Patients in Kerala.

Destroys Harmful, Disease-Causing Microorganisms

Besides, the herb has antibacterial properties which improve the ability of the macrophage cells to kill harmful, disease-causing microorganisms. How to Use the Ayurvedic Herb Giloy or Heart-Leaved Moonseed to Boost Immunity and Relieve COVID-19 Symptoms.

Reduce Lung Inflammation

Ashwagandha can also protect the lungs from inflammation, which is one of the main side effects of the COVID-19 infection. Lung inflammation causes overproduction of cytokine and proteins that activate our immune cells. Ayurvedic experts claim that the herb can inhibit the process with its anti-inflammatory properties. Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphora 1m: What Are These Homeopathic Immunity Boosters Recommended by Ministry of AYUSH Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

How to Consume Ashwagandha

To reap the benefits of Ashwagandha, doctors recommend a daily dose of 600 to 1000 milligrams, twice a day. You can either consume ashwagandha powder available in medical stores or take two full-grown leaves of Ashwagandha plant and crush slightly in a mortar and pestle. Mix them in warm water and drink on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

Make sure that you take Ashwagandha under the supervision of a reliable Ayurveda practitioner. The natural compounds from Ashwagandha have the potential to be an effective COVID-19 preventive drug. However, the drug's development may take some time, so you may want to get your hands on the Ashwagandha leaves and powder.