Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Be Transmitted from Pregnant Mothers to Newborn Babies? Everything You Need to Know About the Risks Associated with Pregnancy

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay) IMAGE USED FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY

If we look at the latest data from the World Health Organisation, globally, an estimated 3.4 percent of coronavirus patients have lost their lives. Italy is worst hit after China and, while India is just in stage II, people are getting more and more concerned looking at the upward graph of coronavirus each day. Older adults and children seem to be most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their compromised immunity. But what about pregnant women? We have seen in the case of other deadly diseases in the the past where a pregnant mother could pass Zika virus to her foetus. But what about the novel coronavirus? Here’s what the scientists have to say.

Can Pregnant Mothers Transfer COVID-19 to Newborns?

According to a study published in the Journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, it does not appear that COVID-19 can be transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborn babies. Four newborn babies in the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak Wuhan did not contract the novel coronavirus from their mothers. Coronavirus Prevention: Can the Disposable Latex Gloves Protect You from Getting Infected by COVID-19? Experts Warn It Could Be Causing More Harm Than Good!

The babies were healthy with no sign of infection. All the babies were initially isolated in neonatal intensive care units and were fed formula. Three out of four infants tested negative following a throat swab. However, the mother of the fourth child did not allow a test. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

Can COVID-19 Pose Any Complication During Delivery?

The outbreak is a stressful time for those who are pregnant because there is so much that is unknown. According to obstetricians, a C-section may be safer than a vaginal delivery to avoid perinatal and postnatal transmission. It puts the babies at high risk of becoming ill conventionally through contact with their infected mother just after birth. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19.

The bigger worry for pregnant women who contract COVID-19 is that they might be at a higher risk of developing severe diseases themselves like pneumonia and potentially other deadly respiratory illnesses. Changes in the immune system during pregnancy can make mothers more susceptible to illnesses. Put simply, pregnant women are at a higher risk of falling ill than those of the same age who are not pregnant.