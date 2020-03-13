Coronavirus Prevention: Can the Disposable Latex Gloves Protect You from Getting Infected by COVID-19? Experts Warn It Could Be Causing More Harm Than Good!

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks revealed to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19. To convey the message, the Forrest Gump actor posted a picture of a surgical glove discarded in a bin box. While people have drawn several theories to the actor's cryptic post, some believe that the photo was posted to stress on the importance of wearing gloves. But can wearing gloves protect you from getting infected with COVID-19? Read on to find out.

Can Gloves Prevent You from Getting Infected with Coronavirus?

Experts are quick to say no and warn that wearing gloves is not a solution. There is no evidence that the gloves can be useful in preventing coronavirus infection. And while the disposable gloves are worn in medical settings, they may not be helpful in day-to-day life. You can catch the virus even if you wear the gloves and touch your eyes, mouth and nose. According to experts, items such as gloves can give a false sense of security which can prevent you from washing your hands often. Besides, the virus can live on surfaces and sneezing or coughing into the glove could create a new surface for the virus to live on. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Dos and Don’ts of Using a Hand Sanitiser for Protection Against COVID-19.

Should You Use the Latex Gloves in Day-To-Day Life?

The latex gloves are not designed for running errands, and so, they can rip very easily. Since they are not durable, they can quickly get holes and pass on a lot of germs to your hands. Experts use latex-free nitrile gloves to care for patients in isolation. Coronavirus Prevention: Can Your Smartphone Infect You With COVID-19? Right Way to Clean Your Mobile Phone to Prevent the Spread of the Deadly Disease.

What Solid Measures Should You Take to Prevent COVID-19?

You should prioritise good personal, respiratory and hand hygiene if you are concerned about the transmission of the infectious disease. Apart from cleaning your hands with an alcoholic rub, cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or a flexed elbow while coughing or sneezing. Also, ensure that you keep a social distance and stay at least a metre away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elderly People Are Most Vulnerable To COVID-19, Here's How to Protect Them from the Deadly Disease.

Seek immediate medical care if you experience fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing. For the most up to date information, follow the directions of your local health authority.