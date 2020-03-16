Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

COVID-19 is a growing public health concern, and according to the CDC, more cases are expected to arise in the coming days. While scientists work hard for a vaccine, many people are looking to resort to quick fixes sometimes dubbed as immunity boosters. But what should you do to boost your immune system? Apart from stress management and nutrition, you need to maintain a super-healthy microbiome to supercharge your immunity. Here’s everything you need to do to stay in the best of your health.

Get All the Pre and Probiotics

When you have a healthy gut, you are less vulnerable to all the bacterial and viral infections. While prebiotics can help nourish your gut's healthy bacteria, probiotics support your gut health by feeding those good bacteria. You can get the prebiotics from garlic, onion, leeks, asparagus and bananas and your probiotics from yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and miso. Coronavirus Prevention: Can the Disposable Latex Gloves Protect You from Getting Infected by COVID-19? Experts Warn It Could Be Causing More Harm Than Good!

Spice Up Your Meals

Certain spices such as clove, oregano, cinnamon, cumin and thyme can not only make your meals more interesting, but they have amazing antibacterial and antifungal properties that can support your immune system. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Reusable Cups and Bottles That You Carry To The Gym? Here's How to Keep Them Germ-Free.

Limit Your Sugar Intake

Limiting your intake of inflammatory foods like sugar, can help build up your immunity military and help your recover faster. Your body will be more resilient and dynamic when you eliminate inflammatory foods from your diet. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

Do At-Home Exercises

To avoid contact with infectious germs, hitting the gym or going to a fitness class may be out of the question. But exercising can increase short-chain fatty acids which are vital to gut health. Perform some at-home exercises and if you are clueless, follow a sign up for an online fitness class.

While there is no magic bullet for immunity, maintaining a healthy microbiome by implementing these practices can boost your immunity and prepare your body for exposure to unwanted pathogens.