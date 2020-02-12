Coronavirus Outbreak Emerged From Bats: From Snake Soup to Thousand-Year-Old Eggs, Here are 6 Bizarre Foods That the Chinese Eat

Snake soup (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The deadly coronavirus which claimed over a thousand lives has zoonotic origins and may have originated from bats. According to a study published in the journal Nature, the virus was firmly related to a group of SARS-like coronaviruses that was previously identified in bats in China. From SARS to bird flu and now the novel coronavirus, a lot of pandemics seem to originate from China, and it has a lot to do with their food habits. A lot of Chinese delicacies, although relished by many, is not for the faint-hearted. Here is a list of the most unusual ones.

1. Snake Soup

Served during the winters, the snake soup is somewhat of a gourmet dish famous in Hong Kong. While many say that the dish tastes like a chicken delicacy, the soup is served with a shredded snake. Coronavirus Scare: Video of Chinese Woman Eating a Whole Bat Goes Viral! Netizens Horrified As Wuhan Goes On a Lock Down.

2. Bird's Nest Soup

This delicacy which has also been touted to have many health benefits, is prepared using the nest of a small Chinese bird called the swiftlet. The bird makes the nest from its saliva, which hardens once exposed to air. Chicken broth is then added to the saliva to prepare the soup.

3. Scorpions

In China, scorpions are deep-fried on a stick and seasoned with salt before they are relished. If you have not been too adventurous with food all your life, you probably have to close your eyes before munching on this exquisiteness. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: How Does COVID-19 Spread In an Aeroplane and Which Is The Safest Place To Sit?

4. Roasted Street Bird or Whole Pigeons

These are a common sight in the night markets of China. The roasted pigeon is an entire street bird threaded on a stick and dipped in a marinade for all that flavour. This one admittedly sounds appetising. Coronavirus Outbreak: Patients at Wuhan Hospital in China Given Turtle Meat in Meals to 'Improve Nutrition'.

5. Tuna Eyeball

The tuna eyeball tastes very similar to a squid and comes with several fish fat and muscles around the eyeball. The eyeball is then boiled, seasoned and served. Would you try it out?

6. Thousand-Year-Old Eggs

These blackish eggs are a common feature in Asian food markets. These eggs are soaked in saline solution and preserved for months. The saline solution is made of ash, quicklime, clay, salt, and rice hulls. These eggs have a creamy flavour with a strong smell. Sounds inviting?

Now, you would agree that if eating were an Olympic sport, no other country would come close. Would you dare to try one of these delicacies? Let us know in the comments below.