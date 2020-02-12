China's Coronavirus Outbreak: How Does COVID-19 Spread In an Aeroplane and Which Is The Safest Place To Sit?

Aeroplane (Photo credits: Pixabay)

A British man has spread the novel coronavirus to more than a dozen people in three countries. He contracted the deadly virus on a business trip to Singapore and not knowing that he was infected, the man travelled from Singapore to French Ski resort with his family. Apart from his family, he put everyone travelling with him in the flight at tremendous risk. You can for once avoid a person who is sneezing in the queue, but can you can hardly do anything once you have strapped on the seatbelt. We give you a low-down on how the virus spreads in aeroplanes.

How Do The Novel Coronavirus Spread In Aeroplanes?

The World Health Organisation claimed that you could possibly contract the virus if you were seated within two rows from the infected person. But the chances of spreading the infection does not end there. Every passenger visits the lavatory, stretch their legs and grab items from the overhead bins, which means that an infected person can spread the disease well outside the two-row boundary. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s How 2019-nCoV Spreads in Humans; Are Animals and Pets Responsible for Transmission of Disease? All FAQs Answered by WHO.

Which Is The Safest Place To Sit In An Aeroplane?

According to WHO, passengers sitting in the window seat have the lowest likelihood of contracting the disease from an infected person. When you sit in the aisle seat or middle seat, you cannot avoid contact with an infected person when they want to move out to use the lavatory. The close encounter can allow for the transmission of the disease. That said, if you are seated within the WHO's two-seat range, you have a relatively high probability of getting infected even if you are sitting at the window seat. Coronavirus Outbreak: Experts Suggest Fresh Air, Ventilation May Avert Virus Infection.

What Safety Measures Should You Take In An Aeroplane To Prevent Getting Infected?

The novel coronavirus primarily is believed to spread through respiratory droplets and physical contact through saliva. The best idea is to follow the CDC guidelines for an infectious disease when you are on an aeroplane. This includes regularly washing your hands with soap and water and using alcohol-based sanitizers after touching any surface. There has been evidence that coronavirus lasts longer on surfaces than other infections. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Can Wearing A Face Mask Protect You Against the Deadly Disease Claiming Hundreds of Lives?

Remember that the flight attendants spend much more time walking down the aisle. So the story changes if one of the crew members is infected. A sick crew member can affect as many as five passengers in one flight.