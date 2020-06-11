New Delhi, June 11: With the Ayurvedic Department promoting plantation of giloy in people's homes, Yoga Guru and founder of Patanjali -- Baba Ramdev -- had claimed that highly contagious coronavirus disease can be treated with giloy and ashwagandha. Ramdev even claims that giloy and ashwagandha can 100 percent fight off COVID-19 infection.

According to reports, published by several media outlets, Patanjali founder had claimed to find the cure of coronavirus. Ramdev stated that Giloy is 100 percent effective in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection from attacking the human system. He also claimed that both -- giloy and ashwagandha -- have already been given to COVID-19 positive patients and they have registered 100 percent recovery rate, with zero percent mortality. Giloy Can Help Boost Your Immunity to Fight COVID-19: Here's How to Grow The Ayurvedic Herb at Home!

Commonly known as heart-leaved moonseed, Giloy is a spice which is found in tropical region of India. The ayurvedic herb is believed to increase immunity. While Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng, is used as a medicinal herb. Though there are no conclusive clinical evidences till now on the effectiveness of it treating any ailment. Previously in March too, Ramdev had said that they have done scientific research and found Ashwagandha doesn't allow blending of corona protein with human protein.

