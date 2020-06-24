Many people are gluten intolerant, which means that they cannot eat foods like wheat, barley and rye that contain this distinct protein. A gluten-free diet is recommended to people having irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease. One such gluten-free food is green banana flour, which is beneficial for health in numerous ways. Let's take a look at the health benefits of banana flour which can help in weight loss and good heart health. Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals.

Many health experts recommend switching from regular wheat flour to bajra flour, ragi flour, jowar flour, but not many are aware of the goodness of banana flour. This flour is prepared from green bananas and it has been used in parts of Africa and Jamaica as a cheaper alternative for wheat flour for years now. Banana flour has a mild flavour of raw bananas, but when cooked, it loses that fruit flavour and hence, can be used as a healthier alternative to white or processed wheat flours. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

Health Benefits of Green Banana Flour

1. Aids in Weight Loss: The presence of resistant starch in green bananas slows the release of food through the gut. This, in turn, helps in weight loss by keeping the stomach full for a longer time and helps avoid overeating.

2. Good For Diabetics: Banana flour is rich in resistant starch which may help diabetics improve insulin sensitivity. This flour does not allow blood sugar to spike immediately as it is not rapidly digested in the small intestine. Instead, it reaches larger intestine first where it is used as fermentable dietary fibre.

3. Good For Heart Health: Banana flour comes along with potassium which lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease.

4. Smooth Digestion: Green bananas contain prebiotic fibres which improve gut health and smoothen the digestive tract.

5. Promotes Colon Health: Green banana flour increases faecal bulking as it contains resistant starch which promotes colon health and also acts as a re-hydrating agent for those suffering from diarrhoea.

Therefore, it is worth giving banana flour a try instead of regular wheat flour for good health. Green banana flour is also ideal for baking purposes. However, it must be noted that for a healthy body, every food item should be eaten in moderation as per calorie requirement.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

