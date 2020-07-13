Navigating the supermarket store can be overwhelming, and one of the major areas of confusion lies in the bread and grain aisle. You know you are picking something healthy when the breads, pastas and crackers are labeled 'whole grain' and 'whole wheat.' But what is the difference between the two and which one is healthier? Here's every thing you need to know before you shop for your grocery the next time. Read on till the end.

The Difference Between Whole Wheat and Whole Grain Products

Here's what you need to understand. While whole wheat is whole grain, but whole grain doesn't always have to be whole wheat." Whole grains are grains that are unprocessed and still contain all the components of the grain's kernel. The germ and bran grains are rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins, and phytochemicals. Health Benefits of Green Banana Flour: From Weight Loss to Healthy Heart, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Gluten-Free Food.

So basically, the only difference is the specified type of grain. While whole wheat only applies to wheat, whole grains also includes brown rice, steel-cut oats, and sorghum. Buy breads and pastas labeled as multigrain, wheat, or stone-ground. Gluten-Free Diet: What Are The Benefits (and Disadvantages) of Going Gluten-Free?

Whole Wheat or Whole Grain: Which One is Healthier?

Whole wheat contains gluten, so if you are gluten sensitive, you can opt for plenty of naturally gluten-free whole-grain alternatives. Apart from that, you will be able to enjoy a variety of whole grains as they offer a unique bundle of nutrients, textures, and flavours. That said, both whole-wheat and whole-grain products contain plenty of fibre, vitamins minerals and phytochemicals, all of which contribute to a healthy, balanced diet. Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta Have Presence of Gluten, Says New Study.

Remember that the fibre in whole grains work to slow down the absorption of food and to prevent blood sugar and insulin spike after a meal. These grains have a lower glycaemic index and are excellent for diabetics.

