Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals

Bajra Roti (Photo Credits: Instagram / Dailycrumch)

Have you ever given a thought to one major ingredient in your daily meal that can sort out all health-related problems? If not, you should, as there are various natural foods grown on this beautiful planet Earth which can prove to be far more effective than any medicines or artificial supplement. Having said that, let us speak about bajra, also known as pearl millet, which can help in weight loss and also aid in smooth digestion. The best way to eat pearl millet is in the form of bajra roti. Health Benefits of Quinoa: Why this High-Protein Superfood is Important for Vegans & Vegetarians.

Pearl millet is widely grown in many countries and used as a staple. In India, pearl millet is known as bajra and it is used as a part of the daily meal by many health-conscious families. Bajra is loaded with essential nutrients like protein, fibre, phosphorous, magnesium and iron. Bajra flour is made by grinding pearl millet grains, and is used in making its roti. The best part about pearl millet is that it is gluten-free and also contains important antioxidants like phytic acid, tannins and phenols which help in preventing ageing and metabolic diseases like heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Health Benefits of Bajra Roti

1. Aids in Weight Loss - In addition to being gluten-free, bajra grains come with complex carbohydrates which release energy slowly in the body. This, in turn, leads to slow digestion and makes one feel fuller for a longer time, thus, helping in weight loss.

2. Good for Heart Health - Pearl millet is rich in magnesium, which enables smooth functioning of the cardiovascular system by lowering your blood pressure. This leads to a lower risk of heart attack or strokes.

3. Enables Smooth Digestion - Pearl millet is rich in insoluble fibre which helps in smooth digestion. It also lowers the chances of gallstone formation as it reduces the secretion of bile acid.

4. Good Source of Protein For Vegetarians - Vegetarians usually struggle to find sources of protein, however, by including bajra roti for lunch and dinner, their daily protein requirement can be fulfilled to a certain extent. Each bajra roti yields about 1.8 g of protein. Bajra roti is recommended to be eaten along with legumes and pulses to get all nine essential amino acids required by the body.

5. Helps in Strengthening Bones - Bajra flour is rich in phosphorus which goes well along with calcium present in the body to build up strong bones.

In addition to all these benefits, bajra flour can also help in increasing the endurance level of an athlete as it is alkaline in nature and also lowers blood pressure, which results in more production of Red Blood Cells (RBC). Therefore, you should consider using bajra roti as an alternative to the regular wheat one.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)