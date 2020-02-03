Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape

Almond flour (Photo credits: Pixabay)

If you have walked into a supermarket recently, you must have noticed that almond flour is a common feature on the shelves. It not only has a delicious and subtle flavour, but it is gluten-free and contains more protein than regular flour. So, if you are on a low-carb weight loss diet, almond four definitely seems like a great option. Still not convinced to switch to almond flour? Here's how it is nutritionally richer than wheat flour. Read till the end.

What Is Almond Flour?

Made of blanched almonds, almond flour is pulverised into a fine powder using a blender or a food processor. Blanched almonds are boiled so that their skin can be removed. How to Make Healthy, Nutrient-Rich Almond Milk at Home? (Watch Video).

How Nutritious Is Almond Flour?

While almond flour is very similar to regular flour in texture, almond flour has a higher nutrient quotient. A quarter cup of almond flour contains around 24g protein and 2g fibre as compared to 3.2g of protein and 0.9g of fibre in wheat flour. The flour will also pack you with 196mg potassium and 66mg sodium. Almond flour is also loaded with vitamin E and is an excellent source of magnesium.

How Can You Add Almond Flour To Your Diet?

Almond flour can provide an excellent replacement for baked goods such as cakes and cookies. You can also use almond flour to thicken your soup and use it as a batter in your chicken and fish preparations. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

How to Find a Good Quality Almond Flour?

The almond flour you pick should contain only one ingredient, and that is blanched almonds. If you are gluten intolerant, make sure that you read the label carefully to ensure that the packet does not contain any gluten. Superfoods for 2020: From Moringa to Green Coffee, Add These 5 Superfoods to Your Diet Now.

To make your almond flour, blanch the almonds and remove their skins. Then grind them into a fine powder with a food processor. Just be sure to pulse your almonds for few seconds at a time, or you might whip them up into almond butter.