Home Remedy Of The Week: Coconut Oil For Sun Tan Removal; Here's How to Detan Your Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Coconut Oil For Sun Tan Removal (Photo Credits: Pexels)

We have almost arrived at the end of winter as the hot season awaits to welcome as. Summer is mostly associated with skin burn or tanning due to extreme sunshine, which can affect one's look. Most of us run towards parlour or buy cosmetic products to lighten up the skin. However, that's not necessary as coconut oil can be used for sun tan removal. In this week's home remedy, we will tell you how coconut oil can be used to detan skin naturally. Home Remedy of the Week: Potato to De-Tan Skin; How This Root Vegetable Can Make Your Skin Healthy & Glowing (Watch Video)

Coconut oil by far is the one-stop remedy for all skin related issue. It not only helps to detan skin, but can also be applied on the skin to protect it from UV rays, bacteria, fungus and inflammation. That's not all this ingredient can also be used during a tanning session, as it will help in the absorption of Vitamin D and the presence of saturated fat can work as a protective layer. The presence of vitamin, also helps reduce the loss of moisture from the skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Egg Whites For Blackhead Removal! Here's How To Get Clear Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How to Use Coconut Oil For Sun Tan Removal

Coconut oil scrub can be handy in removing dead skin and effectively diminishes the tanning caused by the sun. In order to make the scrub, add two tablespoons of coconut oil, mix it with 1.5 tablespoons of brown sugar and almonds ground to the consistency of your liking. This scrub can be used once or twice in a week as an effective anti-tan measure. Apart, from that, if you have experienced a sunburn, then on a daily basis you can apply a few drops of the oil and massage it on the affected area every day. After gently massaging that particular spot of skin for 10-15 minutes, use a facecloth or towel dipped in warm water to wipe the excess oil from your skin. This can help the skin to get back in its normal texture.

How to Remove Suntan Instantly With Coconut Oil Scrub?

It must also be noted that if you are going to expose your skin in harsh sunshine, then you should mix coconut oil with other essential oils which have a higher SPF, such as carrot seed oil or raspberry seed oil. This mixture will act as a perfect natural sunscreen with no side effects. Coconut oil also consist of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), capric acid, myristic acid, and lauric acid that has antifungal properties which can guard your skin against infections.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)