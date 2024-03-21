Actress Neha Joshi has opened up on her skincare and haircare routine for Holi, saying she relies on traditional ways like using coconut oil. Talking about taking care of self after Holi and maintaining a glowing complexion, Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show Atal, said, "As I embrace the lively spirit of Holi, safeguarding my skin and hair becomes my top priority. I prefer the traditional way and rely on coconut oil to provide a protective shield, ensuring my skin stays supple and my hair retains its natural lustre." Holi 2024 Skincare Routine: 5 Pre and Post Tips To Protect Your Skin During the Festival of Colours.

"A nourishing hair spa using coconut oil strengthens my locks, shielding them from potential colour damage. To further enhance my hair's care, I recommend rinsing it with lemon juice and water after Holi, which helps remove colour and restore the hair's pH balance for soft, manageable locks," Neha added. Holi 2024 Food Menu: 5 Must-Try Traditional Delicacies To Savour During the Festival of Colours.

Neha Joshi's Well Maintained Hair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Joshi (@joeneha)

"Indulging in the rejuvenating benefits of a neem leaf bath after Holi can soothe the skin and alleviate any irritation caused by the intense colours," she shared. Atal airs on &TV.

