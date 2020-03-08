Home Remedy Of The Week: Egg Whites For Blackhead Removal! Here's How To Get Clear Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Remove Blackheads Using Egg White (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Blackheads are a common skin problem that requires constant tending to. While there are many causes, one of the most common reasons that get blackheads is dirt getting collected in the open pores. Many people confuse blackheads with whiteheads, however, they aren't different problems. Often dust, oil, grime collected in the pores, causing blackheads. While it is believed that you can get rid of blackheads by scrubbing constantly. But continuous scrub can destroy the presence of natural oils in your skin and also causes dryness. Home Remedy of the Week: Why Honey is The Best Natural Remedy For Sore Throat.

How To Use Egg Whites To Remove Blackheads

Egg whites are known to remove the blackheads and clean open pores on the skin. Egg whites doesn't just remove blackheads and also provides moisture to the skin. It reduces dryness to make your skin supple. To use egg whites for blackheads, you must first wash your face with water and then wipe the face with a towel. Then apply a thin layer of egg white to your face like a mask and apply paper tissue on the egg white and press it slightly so that it sticks. Allow it to dry properly then remove the paper. After that wash your face with clear water. After this, apply face cream. You can also add 1 tbsp of honey to 1 egg white and apply it on your blackheads. Home Remedy of the Week: Ghee For Dry Skin & Chapped Lips; How Clarified Butter Can Moisturise Your Skin This Winter (Watch Video)

Remove Blackheads using Egg Whites (Watch Video)

Baking Soda is another ingredient known to help get rid of blackheads. Take one tbsp of baking soda and mix water in it to make a paste. Apply this paste on the blackheads and let it dry for 15 minutes. Now massage it with your fingertips using some water. Wash off with lukewarm water and apply facial oils once dry.