Following months of quarantine, we have slowly started to take baby steps towards public life. And as the novel coronavirus continues to be a threat, maintaining social distancing, diligently washing hands and maintaining social distancing are the best ways to avoid contracting COVID-19. But apart from following these norms, boosting and protecting your immune health is another line of defence. Here's how to support your body's natural immunity in the coming weeks and months as quarantine orders are slowly lifted.

Stay Physically Active

A lot of research had suggested that physical activity increases efficacy on the influenza vaccine, so being active can undoubtedly help to protect you against viruses in the long run. Too Soon to Say Whether Recovered COVID-19 Patients Lose Immunity With Time: Scientists.

Reduce Your Alcohol Consumption

A lot of other studies had also suggested that chronic alcohol consumption suppresses immune function. Therefore, it is essential to keep a tab on how many glasses of booze you are downing in a day. Can Coconut Oil Help Boost Your Immunity? Here’s How Including Copra Oil in Your Diet Can Improve Immune Health.

Pop Immunity-Supporting Supplements

It would help if you had optimum levels of vitamin D to support your immune system and reduce your risk of COVID-19 complications. The adaptive immune system can help manage inflammation and ward off infections.

Have a Consistent Bed Time Routine

You need enough sleep to support your immune system and to promote deep and restorative rest. If you find it difficult to fall asleep, one great trick is to simply take a whiff straight from the bottle and put it in a diffuser. Adding a bit of your essential oil in warm water and sniffing it can also help you fall asleep.

Prioritise Immune-Supporting Foods

Snacking on vitamin-C-rich clementines, munching on raw ginger and adding garlic to everything can be a great way to support your immune system. Foods That Weaken Your Immunity: From Coffee to Sweets, Avoid These Foods to Keep Your Immune System Strong and Help Your Body Fight Infections!

Although these strategies will not safeguard y from COVID, but combined with the other protective measures, they will help boost your natural ability to fight infection.

