How to boost your immune health? This is one question that has increased its significance during the pandemic. While bolstering your immunity is easier than done, several dietary and lifestyle changes may strengthen your body’s natural defences. One of that would be the incredible benefits of coconut oil, also known as copra oil. In our daily life, we often end up using oil and ghee in things that we cook. But oil and ghee not only contains fat but also make you feel lethargic and in a way, weaken your immune system. Coconut oil can be a good supplement. In this article, we explain to you how a little bit of coconut oil in your diet is good for immunity. Immunity-Boosting Detox Drinks: These Refreshing and Easy-To-Make Beverages Will Help You Fight Viral Pathogens Attacking Your Body!

Why is Coconut Oil Good for Immunity?

Coconut oil is a well-known superfood, along with an awesome cooking ingredient in place of butter. The fruit contains two special ingredients—lauric acid and caprylic acid; both are well-known for fighting off yeast overgrowth, along with bacterial infections. Coconut is actually comprised of 50 percent lauric acid that fights off a variety of pathogens and viruses. Studies show that including coconut oil in the diet have prevented people from viruses and pathogens such as herpes, influenza, cytomegalovirus, HIV, listeria monocytogenes, helicobacter pylori, etc. Though it has not been found to be a proven cure for any disease, the antiviral properties in coconut oil have been through extensive research that suggests that it boosts one’s immune system.

Now if you are looking to boost your immunity, simple use a teaspoon of coconut oil a day. It can be used for baking recipes, frying, greasing baking pans and as a great replacement for butter or vegetable oil in recipes. Coconut oil enhances our metabolism in addition to strengthening the immune system, which will keep the body protected, and preventing it from falling sick, very often. Giloy Can Help Boost Your Immunity to Fight COVID-19: Here's How to Grow The Ayurvedic Herb at Home!

With the increasing cases of coronavirus across the world, building a strong immune system has become utmost important. Now that you know how coconut oil strengthens the immunity, it will be a good idea to switch your regular vegetable oil with coconut oil.

