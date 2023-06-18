International Panic Day is celebrated every year on June 18. It is a mock holiday aimed at spreading awareness for mental health issues. International Panic Day allows everyone to let out their fears and panic about their worries. It is a day to sit back, calm down and let the panic and stress flow through you. Experiencing a panic attack can be overwhelming and distressing. As you observe International Panic Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together five general strategies that may help you deal with panic attacks. From Taking Deep Breaths to Counting Backwards, Here Are Five Ways To Cope With Panic Attacks.

1. Practice Deep Breathing

When a panic attack strikes, focus on slow, deep breaths. Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for a count of four, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of four. Deep breathing can help regulate your heart rate and provide a sense of calm.

2. Use Grounding Techniques

Grounding techniques can help anchor you in the present moment and distract you from panic symptoms. Engage your senses by focusing on things around you. Name five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. Depression Symptoms: Know the Early Warning Signs To Identifying Depression to Some Extent and Getting the Right Help Quickly!.

3. Challenge Negative Thoughts

Panic attacks often arise from anxious thoughts and catastrophic thinking. Challenge and reframe these negative thoughts with more rational and realistic ones. Remember that panic attacks are temporary and you have the strength to overcome them.

4. Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Tension and muscle tightness can exacerbate panic symptoms. Try progressive muscle relaxation to release physical tension. Start by tensing and then relaxing each muscle group, working from your toes to your head. This exercise promotes relaxation and reduces physical sensations associated with panic.

5. Establish a Support System

Reach out to trusted friends, family, or a support group who can provide understanding and encouragement during panic attacks. Let them know about your experience and what they can do to help. Sometimes, simply talking to someone who understands can provide significant relief.

These strategies are general suggestions and may not be suitable for everyone. If you frequently experience panic attacks, it's essential to seek professional help from a therapist or mental health provider. They can provide personalized guidance, develop a comprehensive treatment plan, and support you in managing panic attacks effectively.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

