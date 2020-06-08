Men's Health Month 2020: Can Wearing Tight Underwear and Skinny Jeans Lower Your Sperm Count and Make You Infertile?

Athleisure (Photo Credits: Spykar)

Infertility is one of the most dreaded terms in the health dictionary of men. There is too much debate on whether wearing tight underwear can lower your sperm count and make you infertile. While many experts claim that there is no basis for this theory, a few studies have shown that tight underwear can do more harm than good. But can wearing those tight shorts and jeans really lower your sperm count? Allow us to break it down for you.

What is The Link Between Tight Underwear and Infertility?

According to a few studies, prolong use of shorts, and tight jeans can affect sperm health and eventually kill them. That said, it is mot the material of the underwear or the type of fabric that could be responsible for the ill fate of the sperms. It is actually the fitting of the underwear or jeans that could affect the sperm. The studies found that it was the rise in temperature due to tight-fitting underwear that could potentially push a man towards the infertility radar. Compound Found in Tomatoes Can Boost Sperm Quality.

A few studies found that the temperature of the scrotum is significantly higher in men wearing tight-fitting clothing than those wearing loose-fitting clothing. An increase in scrotal temperatures could be due to a rise in temperature of air between the clothing and the skin. Male Fertility: 7 Unhealthy Habits That Can Lower Your Sperm Count.

Another study observed men who wore tight-fitting underwear for six months and then switched to loose-fitting ones in the next six months. The semen samples showed that there was a 50% decrease in sperm count in the tight-fitting category than in the loose-fitting class, concluding that the side effects of tight-fitting underwear were reversible. In yet another study, men who wore tight-fitting underwear had a relatively higher risk of impaired semen quality. Sperm Count and Semen Quality: 6 Everyday Habits That Are Killing Your Swimmers.

What Can You Do?

Avoid wearing too tight underwear for prolonged hours in a day. Find yourself the right fit which is neither too tight or loose and choose from briefs, trunks and boxers. Also, be extra wary of the material that you wear Choose the one which says 100 percent cotton as the synthetic-cotton or polyester-cotton mix can increase the temperature of the scrotum and lead to a decline in sperm count.

Bottomline - Tight underwear can impact chances of conception by lowering sperm count. Therefore, be sure always to pick the right fit and material.