The whole of June is dedicated to Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month 2025. Celebrating this month aims to raise more and more awareness, especially about physical and mental well-being, for all men and the younger boys. In this fast-paced life, men often lack in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The lack of proper exercise, more and more screen time, not getting adequate sleep, unhealthy eating, more stress, smoking, drinking and more. All of these lead to many significant health diseases, which is why taking care of their health becomes essential. In this article, let's discuss about Men's Mental Health Awareness Month 2025, the start and end dates, history and significance to mark the monthly observance. Men's Health Week Quotes and Messages: Inspirational Words To Raise Awareness About Men's Health.

Men's Mental Health Awareness Month 2025 Dates

Men's Mental Health Awareness Month 2025 begins on June 1 and ends on June 30, 2025.

Men's Mental Health Awareness Month History

For the very first time in 1994, this special Men’s Health Month was established. This month aims to create more awareness, especially for all the preventable health problems men face, and encourage them more for regular checkups and early detection. As time passes, Men’s Health Month has evolved over the years, and now it primarily focuses on mental health. It is important to listen to the men you have in your life and assure them that no matter how bad the situation is, you're there for them. Encourage them to talk openly without any hesitation. World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2025: Know Date, Aim and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Mental Health Challenges Faced by Teenagers.

Men's Mental Health Awareness Month Significance

Do you know that Men are less likely to be interested in getting proper help for all kinds of mental health issues? That is why they face more suicide cases and untreated mental illnesses. This month mainly focuses on the many health issues that men face. What is its significant emphasis on their physical and mental health?

This whole Men’s Health Month is all about addressing and aims to have clear, transparent and open conversations with men across the globe so that they can share their thoughts about how they are feeling, what they are thinking and more issues to take care of.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).