Scientists are worried about the emergence of a rare infection in the world still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Monkeypox has been spreading scare all around the world. Cases of infection have been reported in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and America. Canada, Australia and France are investigating possible causes. Monkeypox is said to have a fatality rate of 10 percent however, there is a lack of information about this viral disease. Let's discuss monkeypox causes, symptoms & treatment. Monkeypox Outbreak: World Health Network Declares Virus a Pandemic, Urges Immediate Action by WHO.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus infection, a rare disease that resembles smallpox or chickenpox. The disease first appeared in monkeys in 1958, giving it the name monkeypox. It was first reported in a young man in the year 1970.

Monkeypox Causes

Monkeypox is a contagious disease that can easily spread from person to person. One can spread it to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or through material contaminated with the virus. It is believed to be transmitted by animals such as rats, mice and squirrels. The disease is spread through wounds, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated material such as bedding. This virus is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Symptoms of monkeypox appear very quickly, with a mild to severe fever at first. Along with fever, the infected person may feel muscle pain, stiffness and weakness. As the disease of monkeypox progresses, the lymph nodes of the infected patient also start to swell, which is the biggest sign of monkeypox.

After having monkeypox, within five days, marks of smallpox start forming in the body of the patient, which causes patients major discomfort. Check out the symptoms of monkeypox:-

fever

headache

muscle pain

back pain

swollen lymph nodes

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes more) of fever, the infected people may develop a rash, which often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. Wounds caused by monkeypox go through the following stages before they heal:

Macules

Papules

Vesicles

Pustules

Scabs

Monkeypox can get better on its own within 21 days. In severe cases, patients may have to be admitted to the hospital.

Can Having Sex Cause Monkeypox?

Yes, monkeypox can spread via sex. From the beginning, it is known that monkeypox can spread by coming close to the infected patients and while having sex one has to come close to the partner. One leading theory says monkeypox is caused by sexual infection. It is pointed out that there have been several cases of its spread among gay and bisexual men as per recent events in Spain and Belgium.

According to the cases that have come to the fore, monkeypox disease has been seen more in gay men and bisexuals and also has been seen in women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).