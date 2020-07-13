Indian snacks are quite tempting, delicious, mouth-watering and famous worldwide. Pani puri, sev puri, dahi vada, aloo tikki are some of the popular snacks that we can't resist. Similarly, we have khakhra chat, which is a famous snack in the Indian state of Gujarat. Not many are aware that Khakhra Chat can be quite nutritious if prepared the right way. Let's take a look at the healthy recipe of khakhra chat. Bhel Puri For Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat Your Favourite Evening Snack (Watch Video)

Khakhra is a thin cracker common in the Gujarati cuisine of western India, especially among the Jain community. It is made from mat bean, wheat flour and oil. The best thing about khakhra is that it is prepared with whole wheat flour. To make your khakhra chat healthy, first prepare methi (fenugreek) khakhra and then top it with coriander chutney, tomato, onions and some sev. Methi Paratha: Why this Fenugreek Leaves Delicacy Should be Tried Out During Cold Weather For Good Health.

How Khakhra Chat is Nutritious

Khakhra made with methi is healthy as fenugreek itself is loaded with many health properties. It is loaded with soluble fibre which helps in reducing cholesterol, especially LDL, controls blood sugar levels and helps lose weight by suppressing appetite. Apart from this, the whole wheat flour in khakhra makes the body energetic as it consists of good carbohydrates. Topping it with coriander chutney, which comes along with vitamin C, antioxidants and vitamin A, makes this snack more nutritious. Let us take a look at the recipe of methi khakhra, followed by the way to prepare it in chaat form.

Methi Khakhra Recipe

Healthy Khakhra Chat Recipe

Now that you know how to prepare khakhra chat in a healthy manner, you should go ahead and try this yummy dish. However, it must be noted that snacks are small meals and should be eaten in moderation.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

